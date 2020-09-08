New Ulm man man killed by electric shock

(St. Peter, MN) – A New Ulm man was killed over Labor Day weekend after receiving an electric shock at a farm site.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday at 12:50 p.m. to a call of an unresponsive male at 38896 625th Ave, New Ulm, near St. George.

Two family members were tending to 46-year-old Steven Thomas Franta when deputies arrived, but he was declared dead at the scene despite efforts by police and emergency personnel.

Franta had been accidentally shocked by a power cord at the farm site and succumbed to his injuries, according to a release from the Nicollet County Sheriff.

Assisting at the scene was Lafayette Ambulance, Gibbon Fire Department, and North Memorial Air Ambulance.