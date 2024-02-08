New Ulm man sentenced to jail time for sexual assaulting minor

A New Ulm man was sentenced to 90 days in jail last week in Brown County Court for sexually assaulting a minor.

Tanner Gene Johnson, 19, was convicted of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim age 14 or 15 by a person in a position of authority. A charge of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed.

Johnson will serve his jail time in three staggered 30-day blocks, the first beginning on February 16. His remaining jail time will be served in 2025 and 2026.

Judge Robert Docherty also ordered that Johnson be placed on supervised probation monitored by the Minnesota Department of Corrections for five years. He’s also required to undergo a psychological-sexual evaluation and is prohibited from using or possessing pornographic materials.

Docherty issued a stay of adjudication, which means that Johson’s conviction will be dismissed if he successfully completes his probation.

In July 2022, investigators interviewed a 14-year-old girl who told police she had “consensual sexual intercourse” with Johnson at her home about seven times.