New Ulm man seriously injured in Highway 15 motorcycle crash

A New Ulm man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning in Nicollet County.

Noah Wesley Bollingmo, 22, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.

The state patrol says Bollingmo’s Harley Davidson was southbound on Highway 15 in Lafayette Township when it was found in the lane of traffic shortly after midnight.

Bollingmo was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.