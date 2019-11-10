New Ulm man seriously injured in Nicollet County crash

(Mankato, MN) – A seventy-six-year-old New Ulm man was seriously injured in a crash Friday evening near Klossner.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Richard Clarence Kral was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after his 1952 GMC truck collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Rd 5 (Old Fort Rd).

A crash report released by the patrol says Kral was driving westbound on County Rd 5 and the Chevy Silverado was northbound on Highway 15.

The pickup was driven by 24-year-old Jacob Michael Helget of New Ulm. Helget was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, Molly Elizabeth Helget, 24, of New Ulm, was transported to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash report lists the crash time as 5:39 p.m.

