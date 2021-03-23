New Ulm Medical Center named a top Critical Access Hospital for 10th straight year

The New Ulm Medical Center has been recognized as a 2021 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital for the tenth consecutive year.

The list is compiled by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. The program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals.

New Ulm Medical Center is one of just three hospitals in the nation to make the list of Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals for the 10th time in the 11 years it has been awarded.

NUMC President Toby Freier says the award is significant because it validates the strategy and hard work of the NUMC team. “Our high ranking demonstrates the deep commitment our physicians, nurses, and staff have to continuously improve health care for our communities.”

NUMC is one of just eight Minnesota hospitals to make the list of Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in 2021, and the only one to be on the list ten times.

The list is created based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX, which assesses rural hospitals on “eight pillars of performance,” including quality, outcome, patient perspective, and cost.