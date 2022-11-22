New Ulm non-profit raises $125,000 for breast cancer survivors

A New Ulm non-profit recently raised $125,000 for breast cancer survivors.

B the Light held the “Illuminate Hope” Gala on Oct 28 at the Royal Oak Event Center in New Ulm, with a sold-out crowd of 400 guests.

The formal pink-tie event featured live and silent auctions and a video presentation showing the history and regional impact of B the Light.

B the Light’s mission is to create support, connection, and hope for breast cancer survivors.