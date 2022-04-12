New Ulm officer accused of sex crimes waives hearing, intends to plead not guilty

The New Ulm police officer accused of sexual assault has waived a court hearing and intends to plead not guilty to the crimes, according to court records.

Eric Gramentz, 42, was charged last week in Brown County Court with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct. Court documents say the victim was under the age of 13 and was known to Gramentz.

Gramentz was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, April 11. But his attorney, Patrick Casey, filed a letter with the courts requesting to waive Gramentz’s initial appearance. Casey also asked the courts to enter a plea of not guilty and schedule an omnibus hearing.

The letter was copied to Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar, who has been appointed as special counsel for the state by Brown County Attorney Chuck Hanson

Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Robert Docherty has recused himself from the case, saying in a court filing that Gramentz has appeared in front of him on numerous occasions because of his work as a police officer.