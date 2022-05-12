New Ulm Police Investigator no longer with department

A New Ulm Police investigator accused of sex crimes is no longer employed by the city.

Eric Gramentz’s last day with the department was Monday, May 9, according to a news release from the city. He’s been employed with the police department since February 2005. He was responsible for investigating crimes, documenting the details, and providing courtroom testimony.

“The city is confident that its police department will continue to serve the community safely, effectively, and efficiently,” reads the release.

Gramentz was arrested in April and charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct. He’s accused of molesting a girl under the age of 13 who was known to him.