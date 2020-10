(New Ulm, MN) – New Ulm Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the city Tuesday.

Police posted a photo of the box truck that was involved, saying the crash happened at around noon on Center St and Summit Ave.

“We’d love to ID and chat with the driver,” said the Facebook post.

Police say anyone with information should call (507) 233-6750 and reference case file 7148.