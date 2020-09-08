New Ulm Police: Man tampered with vehicle in grocery store parking lot

(New Ulm, MN) – New Ulm Police say they have identified a suspect who tampered with a vehicle at a grocery store

A story of the incident written by the victim was widely shared in a Facebook post on Monday. The woman described a man pulling up next to her in the Hy-Vee lot and staring at her as he lit a cigarette outside his vehicle.

“Did my shopping and left the store,” the woman’s post reads. “Making my way back to my van, I noticed that the man was still there!” She says she felt even more uncomfortable than she had when she saw him staring earlier. “I get in and try to start my van; it doesn’t start!

According to the victim’s post, the man in the truck immediately came over to ask her if she was having trouble, to which she replied “no,” and wrote down the man’s plate numbers. When help came, it was discovered that her vehicle’s engine had been tampered with, according to the victim’s post.

New Ulm Police say they responded to a call of suspicious activity at Hy-Vee at 4:12 p.m. Sunday. Store surveillance video showed a man exit a maroon pickup, approach the complainant’s vehicle, and pop the hood open. “The man had involvement under the hood, but it was unclear what sort of tampering he was performing,” said a Facebook post by police.

A 27-year-old man was identified through his license plates and found at his residence in New Ulm, where police questioned him. “At this time the motive behind his actions are unclear,” say police.

Charges are pending a review from the city attorney’s office. The man could be charged with motor vehicle tampering, a misdemeanor.

Police say they are not releasing the suspect’s name until he is formally charged.

The victim said she never thought such an incident could happen to her. “Watch your back and never let your guard down,” she advised. “Always lock your vehicle, even in the middle of the day in little old New Ulm!!”