A New Ulm police officer was arrested Tuesday in Brown County.

Eric Gramentz was booked on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He’s currently in custody in Waseca County.

Gramentz is an investigator with the NUPD, according to a department directory. He also handles the department’s social media, according to a source familiar with NUPD.

No formal charges have been filed against Gramentz yet.

