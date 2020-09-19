New Ulm Police report possible child luring incident

(New Ulm, MN) – New Ulm Police are looking for information about a man who approached two children on their way home from school.

According to a Facebook post, the children – ages 10 and 13 – were walking home when they encountered a suspicious man. Police say the man appeared to be “giving his attention” to the children, who decided to walk to the law enforcement center so the man didn’t find out where they lived. The man turned around and left the area as the children neared the law enforcement center, according to the post.

The suspect is described as white, appearing to be in his early 20’s, with dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a purple shirt and anime character sock.

“It’s unknown if any criminal intent was meant by this male, as the children felt at one point he may have just been lost or looking for someone,” police said in the Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to notify New Ulm law enforcement.