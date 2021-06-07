New Ulm Police searching for missing man

New Ulm Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Alberto Longoria, 58, of Texas, was in New Ulm for a funeral. Longoria apparently went for a walk at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, but never returned to the place he was staying.

Longoria apparently suffers from severe depression and mental illness, and his family is concerned.

Anyone with information about Longoria’s whereabouts should contact NUPD at (507) 233-6750.

The photo of Longoria was taken a few days ago and is the most recent, and best photo that police have available.