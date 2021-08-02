New Ulm Rec Center opens expanded fitness center to public

The New Ulm Rec Center opened its expanded fitness center to the public Monday, unveiling the first piece of a multi-million dollar remodel.

The fitness center was relocated to the New Ulm Civic Center in April while the new facility was being constructed. Members and guests will return to find an expansion of free weights, squat racks, and new weight, cable, and cardio machines. Group fitness rooms and racquetball courts also opened Monday.

The $11.5 million rec center overhaul added 30,000 sq ft of space and also includes a new pool, a gymnastics facility, and other amenities, which are expected to be completed in September.