New Ulm schools placed on soft lockdown after written shooting threat found

(New Ulm, MN) – New Ulm Public school parents received notification Thursday that two schools were on soft lockdown after a written shooting threat was found in a bathroom.

According to a recorded message from the district, school administration was notified by a student that a handwritten note was found in the middle school bathroom that mentioned shooting the school. A message was also written in the bathroom stall with the same threat, said the recording.

The call, which went out to parents at 12:45 p.m., said law enforcement was on the scene to assist school officials with an investigation into who wrote the notes. A building walk-through was conducted to make sure the buildings are safe, according to the call.

As a precaution, both the middle school and the neighboring Jefferson Elementary were placed in soft lockdown, meaning students could not leave, and visitors would not be allowed in either building. Classes will resume as scheduled.