New Ulm Sears store announces closure

(New Ulm, MN) – The New Ulm Hometown Sears Store will close by the end of June.

“This has been a difficult decision for us, but after close to 14 years at the New Ulm location, and over 18 years with Sears, owner/operator Joel Garza has decided to hang up the gloves,” said a statement on social media.

The store has been open the duration of Minnesota’s Stay at Home order, which was issued to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Friday, the store will hold a liquidation sale with discounts from 25%-70% off merchandise.