New Ulm soccer field damaged

(New Ulm, MN) – A local soccer association is hoping the public can help them identify the vandals were struck a New Ulm soccer field.

The New Ulm Area Youth Soccer Association shared pictures on Facebook yesterday afternoon of “donuts” made by a vehicle on the Art Wall soccer field. The field coordinator came across the tracks and posted the plea for information yesterday.

The incident was reported to the New Ulm Police Department. Anyone with information should contact police at (507) 233-6750.

A similar incident happened in Hastings last month on a much larger scale. Two men were eventually turned in and charged with first-degree criminal damage to property.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2017 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)