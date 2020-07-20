New Ulm teen injured in Highway 14 crash

(Mankato, MN) – A New Ulm teenager was injured in a crash on Highway 14 in Nicollet County Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol hasn’t released the name of the 17-year-old girl, but says her injuries were non-life threatening. The teen was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato for treatment.

A crash report says the teen was a passenger in a Pontiac Grand Prix that was eastbound on Highway 14 when it over-corrected, left the road east of Highway 169, and collided with the guard rail. The vehicle was driven by a 16-year-old female, according to the crash report.

Two Sleepy Eye teen boys were also passengers in the vehicle.

No one else was injured in the crash, which happened just prior to 1 p.m.