New Ulm wading pools open this summer

(New Ulm, MN) – Two popular wading pools for tots will open this summer in New Ulm with limited capacity.

The Washington Park Wading Pool has already opened, and will welcome swimmers daily from noon to 6 p.m. The Lincoln Park Wading Pool is expected to open the week of June 22, according to a release from the New Park & Recreation Department.

The pool will open to 25 people – children and adults – at the top of each hour. Those admitted will be allowed to swim for 50 minutes. At that time, staff will clear the pool, and wipe down commonly-touched surfaces. The pool will then be re-opened at the top the next hour. Swimmers may wait in line to be re-admitted.

Wading pools are open to swimmers 8 years of age and younger, and must be accompanied by an adult at least 18-years-old.