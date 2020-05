(Mankato, MN) – A New Ulm woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Mankato Sunday evening.

Laura Marie Schaefer, 37, was eastbound on Highway 14 at Victory Drive when the Mazda 3 she was driving left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Schaefer was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash time was listed as 7:47 p.m., according to the state patrol.