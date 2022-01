A New Ulm woman was hospitalized after the vehicle she was riding in spun out on an icy highway in Mankato.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Alicia Bryn Ann was a passenger in a Crown Victoria that was eastbound on Highway 14 when it spun out and hit the median wall at 3rd Ave.

Ann was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Zachary Mylan Lundstrom, 26, of New Ulm, was driving the vehicle. Lundstrom wasn’t injured.