New Ulm woman injured in Brown County collision Tuesday

A New Ulm woman was injured in a Brown County collision Tuesday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 6:04 p.m. on Dec. 21, a Nissan Murano driven by Abby Grace Maasz, age 21, of Sleepy Eye, was westbound on Highway 14.

At the intersection with Garden Street, Maasz collided with a southbound Chevrolet Impala being driven by Leann Gloria Revenberg, age 68, of New Ulm. Ravenberg was transported to Allina Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The New Ulm Police Department and Allina EMS assisted at the scene.