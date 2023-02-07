New Ulm woman injured in Highway 68 crash near Courtland

A New Ulm woman was injured yesterday evening in a crash on Highway 68 at the Courtland cutoff road.

The state patrol says an eastbound SUV and a westbound car collided at the intersection of the county road just after 5 p.m.. Roads were icy at the time of the crash, according to a patrol crash report.

The driver of the car, Megan Knutson, 25, was transported to the New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Jean Audrey Kahnke, 83, of Courtland, was driving the SUV. Kahnke was not injured.