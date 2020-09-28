New Ulm woman injured in Redwood County crash

(Mankato, MN) – A New Ulm woman was injured in a collision in Redwood County Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 6:52 a.m. on Sept. 26.

Amanda Ruth Marie Andrews, 29, of New Ulm, was westbound on Highway 68. At the intersection of Terrace Ave. in Morgan Township, Andrews’ Subaru collided with GMC Sierra driven by Jacob Thomas Gatzlaff, 27, of Sleepy Eye.

Andrews was taken to Carris Health – Redwood with non-life threatening injuries. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.