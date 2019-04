A New Ulm woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County Monday morning.

Thelma Alejandra Ramos, 34, was eastbound on Highway 68 near Cambria when the Cadillac Escalade she was driving lost control, hit the shoulder, and went in the ditch.

The state patrol’s report lists the crash time as 11:48 a.m.

Ramos was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

