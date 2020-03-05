New Ulm woman injured when pickup runs stop sign in Brown County

(New Ulm, MN) – A New Ulm woman was injured in a crash Wednesday morning when a pickup ran a stop sign in Brown County.

Denise Lienig, 57, was transported to Sleepy Eye Medical Center following the 8 a.m. crash at Brown County roads 27 and 10, which happened at about 8 a.m.

Lienig was westbound on Co Rd 27 when her Ford Expedition struck a southbound Chevy Silverado pickup that ran the stop sign at Co Rd 10, according to a press release.

The pickup driver, 59-year-old Daniel Seidl of Sleepy Eye, was evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene.