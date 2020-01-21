New Ulm woman killed in Highway 14 crash

(Mankato, MN) – A woman died Monday afternoon when her vehicle collided with a semi near New Ulm just before 1:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol hasn’t released the name of the 45-year-old New Ulm woman killed in the crash at the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 37.

According to the crash report, the woman was northbound on County Road 37 when her 2004 Pontiac Grand Am collided with a 2019 Volvo Tractor that was eastbound on Highway 14. The semi was driven by a 44-year-old Roseville man.

The crash report says roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.