New Ulm woman seriously injured in crash on Highway 169

A New Ulm woman was seriously injured in a crash in South Bend Township Wednesday night.

Ellie Jean Stevenson Machau, 27, was driving a Ford Ranger pickup southbound on Highway 169 when it entered the median and rolled, according to a state patrol crash report.

Machau was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries following the crash. The patrol says alcohol was detected in her system.

Machau’s passenger, Mitchell John Thompson, 29, of Lake Crystal, was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol’s crash report says that Machau and Thompson were not wearing seat belts.

The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m.