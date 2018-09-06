New Ulm Woman Wins Andrew Zimmern’s Folklore Recipe Contest

Germans may have the reputation of being gruff and humorless, but if a New Ulm woman’s recent adventure indicates anything, they have more fun and win more contests.

New Ulm native Darcy Schmidt won the top prize Andrew Zimmern’s Folklore Recipe Contest at the Minnesota State Fair. Wearing a “German’s have more fun” t-shirt, Schmidt was featured live on Monday’s state fair Jason Show, which showcased Schmidt’s sauerkraut and dumpling recipe. Zimmern is a chef , television personality, and food critic who has Minnesota ties.

The recipe is a family favorite that Schmidt learned to make from her beloved Grandma Eleanor when she was 17-years-old.

Besides an appearance on the show, Schmidt says received state fair tickets, Twins baseball tickets, and a $100 gift card to Zimmern’s restaurant at Target Field for winning the contest.

Zimmern received in invite to New Ulm’s Oktoberfest from Schmidt, and she promised him to cook her kraut for him then.

“Think he’ll call?” she asked Southern Minnesota News. To which we say: “Ach!”

To try Schmidt’s recipe, visit Explore Minnesota.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

