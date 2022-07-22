New Ulm’s Crazy Days & Marktstrasse this weekend

New Ulm’s Crazy Days are taking over the town this weekend.

The city’s annual Crazy Days & Marktstrasse is set for Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24. Local retailers will offer discounts and deals all three days, with sidewalk sales throughout town. Hours will vary by retailer.

Saturday’s activities include Marktstrasse on Minnesota St and a hand-crafted artisan fair organized by Maker Fair Minnesota. Marktstrasse will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offers a variety of products with no third-party goods.

Also on Saturday is a Ping Pong Ball Toss from the roof of Inspire Weddings at 9 a.m., kid’s activities, and food trucks.

The farmer’s market will also be held from 9 a.m. to Noon on German St, with yoga in the park at 10 a.m., and a display from the Riverside Environmental Learning Center.

Live music, demonstrations, and other activities are happening around New Ulm throughout the weekend.

