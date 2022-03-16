New Ulm’s Hermann the German to be illuminated in Ukraine colors

New Ulm’s iconic Hermann the German monument will be illuminated in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine.

The request came from New Ulm Park and Recreation Director Tom Schmitz, who said New Ulm residents Kevin and Brenda Isaakson brought their idea to the mayor’s office.

The monument would be lit in Ukraine’s colors for up to four weeks to represent support to the war-torn country, unless the conflict ends earlier.

Schmitz said similiar illuminations have previously been done by placing colored Mylar sheets over the ground flood lights.

The project will cost the city about $100, according to one council member.