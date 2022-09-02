New Ulm’s Lamplighter Bar & Grill damaged in fire

The Lamplighter Bar & Grill in New Ulm was damaged by fire early Friday morning.

The New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to 214 N Minnesota St at 12:49 a.m. for smoke coming from the Lamplighter building.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the building. NUFD had the fire under control in approximately 45 minutes, but remained on the scene for approximately three and a half hours.

A fire department spokesperson told SMN the majority of the damage was done to the restaurant, but estimates were not available. The rest of the building sustained smoke damage.

There were no occupants in the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.