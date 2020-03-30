New Ulm’s Martin Luther College president diagnosed with COVID-19

(New Ulm, MN) – Martin Luther College in New Ulm announced today its president was diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a social media post, the college said President Mark Zarling tested positive for the disease on Monday.

Anyone who had prolonged contact with Zarling was put on a 14-day quarantine that started March 24, according to the post. No one in the quarantine group reported any symptoms that would necessitate COVID-19 testing, and everyone is reported to be following approved protocols.

President Zarling is currently receiving emergency care at a nearby facility, according to the post.

Zarling is the first known case in Brown County. As of Monday, data released by the Minnesota Department of Health hadn’t recorded any positive cases for the county.

The college is still deliberating how to address year-end events and issues.