New veteran’s memorial dedicated in Olivia

Memorial Day saw the dedication of a new Veterans’ Memorial in Olivia. It was the Eagle Scout project of Dominique Claseman of Olivia, who said he felt the city needed something to honor it’s vets.
Claseman started planning the project more than a year ago. Over last summer and fall he gathered donations from more than 125 veterans and 25 donors or sponsors who purchased pavers that are included in the memorial at Kubesh Park…
Claseman raised around $77,000 for the project. He says any money raised over the cost of the the project itself will go to maintenance and to The Wounded Warrior Project. Assisting with construction was Jesse Zietz of Zietz Construction, as well as Claseman’s family and other scouts. Speaking at yesterday’s dedication ceremony were Senator Andrew Lang and Olivia Mayor Jon Hawkinson.