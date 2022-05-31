New veteran’s memorial dedicated in Olivia

Memorial Day saw the dedication of a new Veterans’ Memorial in Olivia. It was the Eagle Scout project of Dominique Claseman of Olivia, who said he felt the city needed something to honor it’s vets.

Claseman started planning the project more than a year ago. Over last summer and fall he gathered donations from more than 125 veterans and 25 donors or sponsors who purchased pavers that are included in the memorial at Kubesh Park…