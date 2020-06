(Courtland, MN) – Courtland will look a little different on the horizon to familiar travelers.

A new water tower was put up Monday which will replace the previous tower, built in 1938.

A crane arrived in Courtland yesterday to erect the tower. The equipment can lift 525 ton and has 12 axels underneath, according to a social media post by the city.

The double towers will stand for the time being while the town fills and tests the new tower.