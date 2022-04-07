New York’s Attorney General Asks Court To Hold Former President Trump In Contempt

NEW YORK (AP) – New York’s attorney general has asked a court to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt and fine him $10,000 per day for failing to comply with a subpoena for documents in her ongoing civil investigation into his business practices.

Attorney General Letitia James argued in court papers Thursday that Trump should be fined “a sum sufficient to coerce his compliance” after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over the documents.

Trump is in the process of appealing a February court ruling forcing him to answer questions under oath in the civil investigation but has not appealed a ruling establishing the deadline for him to provide documents, James said.

A message seeking comment was left with Trump’s lawyer.