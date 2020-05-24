Newborn calf stolen from farm near St. Peter

(St. Peter, MN) – A newborn calf was stolen from a farm near St. Peter Friday night, according to its owners.

Kirsten Guentzel said in a post on Facebook that the heifer was less than 24 hours old when she was taken from her mother, sometime after 8:30 p.m. The owners discovered fresh vehicle tracks and a gate unlocked when they realized the calf was gone.

Guentzel said the mother cow is vocal, trotting around and calling out for her calf.

The heifer apparently had a yellow tag #8, but it’s assumed the thieves would have removed the tag.

A photo depicting Guentzel Cattle Company’s black angus herd was attached for reference, although it is not a photo of the calf that was stolen.