News of the Nice: Happy Meal 9-1-1

Police in Mesa, Arizona received a 911 call from a five-year-old boy who was desperate — for a McDonald’s Happy Meal.

The boy, identified as Charlie, was hungry and he knew that when he needed help, he could call police. He apparently grabbed his father’s cellphone and dialed 911. The dispatcher realized immediately it was a child and sent police over to make sure he was all right. But on his way over, Officer Valdez stopped off at McDonald’s and picked up a Happy Meal to bring over.

When the officer arrived at the house, he delivered Charlie’s lunch but also had a talk with the young boy about when it’s appropriate to call 911.

Source & Photo: KNXV-TV