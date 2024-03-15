NFL Superstar Aaron Donald Announces Retirement

FILE - Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald walks out of a tunnel before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Defensive lineman Aaron Donald has announced his retirement after a standout 10-year career with the Los Angeles Rams. The three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year made his surprising announcement on social media Friday, March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Loren Elliott, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Defensive lineman Aaron Donald has announced his retirement after a standout 10-year career with the Los Angeles Rams.

The three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year made his surprising announcement on social media.

Donald spent his entire career with the Rams, who drafted him in the first round in 2014.

He was selected for 10 Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro first teams, and he won the award as the league’s top defensive player in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

He was the cornerstone of every Rams defense during his career, drawing habitual double-teams away from his teammates and still racking up 111 total sacks.