Nicknames Not To Use For Your SO

Guys, what’s the one thing your girlfriend or wife doesn’t want to be called? According to a new study, it’s “Babe!” Researchers had hundreds of female volunteers complete a survey that asked them to rank the top pet names they love and hate. The result? “Babe” was voted the number one most hated pet name.
It’s followed by:
- Baby girl
- Sweet cheeks
- Muffin
- Sexy pants
- Pumpkin
Meanwhile, guys, take note – the top pet names women like to be called are:
- Gorgeous
- Beautiful
- Love
- Precious
- Lovely
Source: tesh.com