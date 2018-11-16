Nicknames Not To Use For Your SO

Guys, what’s the one thing your girlfriend or wife doesn’t want to be called? According to a new study, it’s “Babe!” Researchers had hundreds of female volunteers complete a survey that asked them to rank the top pet names they love and hate. The result? “Babe” was voted the number one most hated pet name.
It’s followed by:

  • Baby girl
  • Sweet cheeks
  • Muffin
  • Sexy pants
  • Pumpkin

Meanwhile, guys, take note – the top pet names women like to be called are:

  • Gorgeous
  • Beautiful
  • Love
  • Precious
  • Lovely

