Nicknames Women Love & Hate!

Guys, what’s the one thing your girlfriend or wife doesn’t want to be called? According to a new study, it’s “Babe!” Researchers had hundreds of female volunteers complete a survey that asked them to rank the top pet names they love and hate. The result? “Babe” was voted the number one most hated pet name.

It’s followed by:

Baby girl

Sweet cheeks

Muffin

Sexy pants

Pumpkin

Meanwhile, guys, take note – the top pet names women like to be called are:

Gorgeous

Beautiful

Love

Precious

Lovely

Source: tesh.com