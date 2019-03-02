Nicollet Bike, Flying Penguin join forces

(Mankato, MN) – Two local outdoors recreation shops will join forces.

Effective today, Nicollet Bike is Nicollet Bike & Ski.  The cycling shop on Riverfront Drive will now offer ski products and services previously provided by Flying Penguin Outdoor Sports Shop.  Flying Penguin owner Jon Anderson will join the Nicollet team.

“We are so excited to welcome Jon, his expertise, and his products and services to our shop,” said Justin Rinehart, who owns Nicollet Bike & Ski along with his wife Jenna.

Nicollet Bike & Ski will begin selling and servicing skis next fall.  The shop will transition between cycling and skiing focus seasonally.

