Nicollet Co records 14th COVID-19 death; 10+ new cases Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Waseca counties

(St. Paul, MN) – A fourteenth person has died of COVID-19 in Nicollet County, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.

The Nicollet County death was one of eight statewide, and involved a person between the ages of 75-79, said MDH. The remaining seven deaths came from Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, and Scott counties. There was one death involving a patient in their 40’s. Half of the deaths came from a private residence; half from a long-term care facility. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 1,753.

MDH reported 835 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, which raised the state’s total number of cases to 68,133. In Le Sueur County, there were 18 new COVID-19 cases reported, slightly less than yesterday’s single-day record of 21. Le Sueur County health officials said Thursday that a 4-month-old baby was among those infected, and four people age 6-19 had tested positive for the virus.

Statewide, MDH reports that 1,317 of the confirmed virus cases were children between birth and four-years-old. People ages 20 to 25 account for the highest number of cases, with 8,642 lab-confirmed positive cases.

Here are the Southern Minnesota counties reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 15

Brown – 2

Cottonwood – 2

Freeborn – 6

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 18

Lyon – 1

Martin – 1

McLeod – 12

Mower – 8

Murray – 1

Nicollet – 6

Nobles – 5

Redwood – 5

Renville – 1

Rice – 14

Sibley – 2

Steele – 5

Waseca – 11

Watonwan – 1

Here are the case totals by county in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 1,034 (5 deaths)

Brown – 103 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 194

Faribault – 98

Fillmore – 78

Freeborn – 383 (1 death)

Jackson – 88

Le Sueur – 302 (2 deaths)

Lyon – 437 (3 deaths)

Martin – 216 (6 deaths)

McLeod – 293 (1 death)

Mower – 1,147 (3 deaths)

Murray – 133 (1 death)

Nicollet – 402 (14 deaths)

Nobles – 1,812 (11 deaths)

Redwood – 45

Renville – 70 (5 deaths)

Rice – 1,110 (8 deaths)

Sibley – 101 (2 deaths)

Steele – 384 (2 deaths)

Waseca – 202 (1 deaths)

Watonwan – 396 (3 deaths)