Nicollet Co records 14th COVID-19 death; 10+ new cases Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Waseca counties
(St. Paul, MN) – A fourteenth person has died of COVID-19 in Nicollet County, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.
The Nicollet County death was one of eight statewide, and involved a person between the ages of 75-79, said MDH. The remaining seven deaths came from Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, and Scott counties. There was one death involving a patient in their 40’s. Half of the deaths came from a private residence; half from a long-term care facility. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 1,753.
MDH reported 835 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, which raised the state’s total number of cases to 68,133. In Le Sueur County, there were 18 new COVID-19 cases reported, slightly less than yesterday’s single-day record of 21. Le Sueur County health officials said Thursday that a 4-month-old baby was among those infected, and four people age 6-19 had tested positive for the virus.
Statewide, MDH reports that 1,317 of the confirmed virus cases were children between birth and four-years-old. People ages 20 to 25 account for the highest number of cases, with 8,642 lab-confirmed positive cases.
Here are the Southern Minnesota counties reporting new cases:
Blue Earth – 15
Brown – 2
Cottonwood – 2
Freeborn – 6
Jackson – 1
Le Sueur – 18
Lyon – 1
Martin – 1
McLeod – 12
Mower – 8
Murray – 1
Nicollet – 6
Nobles – 5
Redwood – 5
Renville – 1
Rice – 14
Sibley – 2
Steele – 5
Waseca – 11
Watonwan – 1
Here are the case totals by county in Southern Minnesota:
Blue Earth – 1,034 (5 deaths)
Brown – 103 (2 deaths)
Cottonwood – 194
Faribault – 98
Fillmore – 78
Freeborn – 383 (1 death)
Jackson – 88
Le Sueur – 302 (2 deaths)
Lyon – 437 (3 deaths)
Martin – 216 (6 deaths)
McLeod – 293 (1 death)
Mower – 1,147 (3 deaths)
Murray – 133 (1 death)
Nicollet – 402 (14 deaths)
Nobles – 1,812 (11 deaths)
Redwood – 45
Renville – 70 (5 deaths)
Rice – 1,110 (8 deaths)
Sibley – 101 (2 deaths)
Steele – 384 (2 deaths)
Waseca – 202 (1 deaths)
Watonwan – 396 (3 deaths)