Nicollet Co resident in their 50’s among Wednesday’s 14 COVID-19 deaths

(St. Paul, MN) – A Nicollet County resident in their 50’s was among 14 new COVID-19 deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

The state’s death toll climbed to 1,793. MDH said nine of the latest deaths came from long-term care or assisted living. Four deaths involved patients from private residences. One death involved a person from a group home.

Two deaths were people in their 30’s, both from Hennepin County. The remainder of the deaths came out of Nobles, Ramsey, Scott, Washington, and Anoka counties.

MDA also reports there are 542 new confirmed positive virus cases. In Le Sueur County, where nine new virus cases were reported Wednesday, health officials say six people are hospitalized. Two of the patients are in their 70’s, the others are in their 50’s.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases Wednesday:

Blue Earth – 21

Brown – 3

Faribault – 2

Fillmore – 2

Freeborn – 1

Le Sueur – 9

Lyon – 4

Martin – 3

McLeod – 16

Nobles – 1

Rice – 3

Sibley – 4

Steele – 1

Waseca – 3

Watonwan – 8

More than 1 million Minnesotans have been tested for the coronavirus to date, and efforts to ramp up testing are in the works. There have been 71,236 positive cases since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 8,000 healthcare workers testing positive for the virus.

Hospitalizations are down eight from the previous report, says MDH. There are currently 304 people hospitalized, with the intensive care count at 134.

Here are the case totals around Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 1,095 (5 deaths)

Brown – 113 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 195

Faribault – 109

Fillmore – 83

Freeborn – 390 (1 death)

Jackson – 91

Le Sueur – 339 (2 deaths)

Lyon – 451 (3 deaths)

Martin – 222 (6 deaths

McLeod – 344 (1 death)

Mower – 1,162 (3 deaths)

Murray – 139 (1 death)

Nicollet – 413 – (15 deaths)

Nobles – 1,833 (13 deaths)

Redwood – 47

Renville – 72 (6 deaths)

Rice – 1,151 (8 deaths)

Sibley – 123 (2 deaths)

Steele – 401 (2 deaths)

Waseca – 226 (2 deaths)

Watonwan – 413 (4 deaths)