County Commissioner Denny Kemp has died, the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners announced Thursday.

“Denny’s remarkable leadership, his compassionate concern for our community and our staff, and his unwavering dedication to public service will be a long-lasting legacy that we will cherish and strive to emulate,” the board said in a social media post.

The post didn’t mention how the 63-year-old Kemp died, but an obituary says he passed away at his home on Wednesday.