Nicollet County declared drought disaster area

Nicollet County is one of several counties that was recently declared a drought disaster area by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

The declaration will allow farmers to apply for federal aid. The U.S.D.A says those counties suffered from severe or extreme drought for eight or more consecutive weeks.

Farmers in contiguous counties, including Blue Earth, Brown, and Le Sueur counties can also receive federal assistance.

Cottonwood, Murray, and Redwood counties have also been designated as drought disaster areas.