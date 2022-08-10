Nicollet County Fair kicks off Wednesday

The Nicollet County Fair is celebrating its 150th year.

The fair starts Wednesday, August 10 and runs through Sunday, August 14.

The fair opens at 11 a.m Wednesday. At 1 p.m., the Grandstand will feature Harness Racing. Beer tasting from Mankato Brewery and Tow distributing will start at 5:30 p.m, followed by a Pfeffer Tournament at Thompson hall at 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, the Hasse petting zoo will open at 9 a.m. The Nicollet County Fair is one of the few remaining fairs in the state to feature horse races, and Harness Races begin at 1 p.m. Live entertainment and music in the beer garden from Steel Bridges Band will follow, starting at 7 p.m.

Friday is Senior Day, with free parking on the grounds for Seniors 55+. Mechanical bull riding starts at noon, the same time that the paintball arena opens. Chainsaw Artist shows will start at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. The Kids Power Wheel Demo will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Grandstand, followed by the Demolition Derby, the main event of the night.

It’s Kid’s Day on Saturday. 4-H showings open at 9 am, followed by a 911 demonstration at 10 a.m. A Kid’s Pedal Pull will begin at 11 a.m, and Rad Zoo will be under the big tent from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A talent show will be held in Johnson Hall starting at 3 p.m. The fair board announced Tuesday they would extend registration for the talent show. Grandstand events on Saturday include the Kid’s Wheel Demo at 6 p.m., followed by the Demolition Derby at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday is the final day of the fair, with Craig Blackstad performing the music of Elvis, Neil Diamond, and Roy Orbison under the big tent. At noon is a Pfeffer tournament. Off Roaders Racing begins at noon in the grandstand, and the Kid’s Power Wheel Lap will proceed the race

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE NICOLLET COUNTY FAIR