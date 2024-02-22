Nicollet County Government Center to undergo extensive remodel

The Nicollet County Government Center is getting a major update as the county aims to improve services.

An extensive remodeling project on the government center will begin on March 6 and continue through the summer months. The improvements will create a “more efficient and updated facility to meet the needs of Nicollet County residents,” according to a social media post.

During construction, Property & Public Services, including licensing, will be temporarily relocated to the Health and Human Services building adjacent to the Government Center at 622 S Front St. The license center will not be available from March 6 to March 8, but will reopen Monday, March 11 at the temporary location.

Passport photos will not be available from March 6 until the remodel is completed.