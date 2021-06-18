      Weather Alert

Nicollet County offering walk-in clinic hours for COVID vaccines

Jun 18, 2021 @ 6:38am

Nicollet County Health and Human Services will begin offering regular walk-in clinic hours to make it easier for people to get vaccinated.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to those ages 18 and older.

The walk-in clinic begins Monday, June 21 at the St. Peter Health and Human Services building on Front St.  Hours are 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.  The walk-in clinic will be available through July 31.

“We want everyone to get vaccinated as quickly and conveniently as possible,” said Kate Albrecht, Public Health Nurse.  “That’s why we are opening a recurring walk-in vaccination opportunity for our community.”

No appointments are necessary.  The vaccine is free.

