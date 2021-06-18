Nicollet County offering walk-in clinic hours for COVID vaccines

Nicollet County Health and Human Services will begin offering regular walk-in clinic hours to make it easier for people to get vaccinated.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to those ages 18 and older.

The walk-in clinic begins Monday, June 21 at the St. Peter Health and Human Services building on Front St. Hours are 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The walk-in clinic will be available through July 31.

“We want everyone to get vaccinated as quickly and conveniently as possible,” said Kate Albrecht, Public Health Nurse. “That’s why we are opening a recurring walk-in vaccination opportunity for our community.”

No appointments are necessary. The vaccine is free.