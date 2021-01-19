Nicollet County part of statewide COVID vaccine pilot program

Nicollet County is one of nine locations across the state that will participate in a COVID-19 vaccination pilot program for seniors and educators.

The pilot vaccine sites will initially serve adults 65 years of age and older, educators, school staff, and childcare workers.

The vaccination sites are an addition to the regular vaccine clinics, according to Nicollet County Health and Human Services Director Cassandra Sassenberg said in a press release Monday. People who fall into the Phase 1a vaccination phase will still be able to get vaccinated.

Governor Tim Walz announced the program Monday.